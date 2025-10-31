Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team [Image 14 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Fire fighters with the Seattle Fire Department rescue team secure a patient to a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter hoist at the Joint Training Facility, Seattle, Wash., Sept. 17, 2025. U.S. Soldiers with Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, Washington National Guard, worked alongside Seattle fire fighters to practice rescue operations in the event of a fire in a high-rise building or a natural disaster. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.03.2025 19:26
    Photo ID: 9377676
    VIRIN: 250917-Z-YS961-1879
    Resolution: 5110x3407
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team
    Washington National Guard dustoff crew trains for high-rise disasters with Seattle Fire rescue team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint training
    UH60 Black Hawk helicopter
    seattle fire department
    medevac
    aviation
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download