138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle

Senior Airman Eumorris George, 285th Civil Engineer Squadron, electrical power production specialist, Virgin Islands Air National Guard, checks ties on the cable arresting system during Operation Noble Eagle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 10, 2025. The system is put in place to quickly stop aircraft in case of emergencies, ensuring their longevity and mission readiness during Combat Air Patrols (CAP). (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)