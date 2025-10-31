138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Mark Cox, Tulsa F-16 Viper pilot, 138th Fighter Wing, performs a weather check ahead of his flight to track for possible issues during Operation Noble Eagle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 10, 2025. ONE is the tactical maintenance of Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and defending Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zones as assigned, where the Tulsa F-16 Vipers retain aerospace superiority to both support and defend. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)

