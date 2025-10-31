138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle

Lt. Col. Mark Cox, Tulsa F-16 Viper pilot, 138th Fighter Wing, performs a weather check ahead of his flight to track for possible issues during Operation Noble Eagle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 10, 2025. ONE is the tactical maintenance of Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and defending Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zones as assigned, where the Tulsa F-16 Vipers retain aerospace superiority to both support and defend. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)
