    138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle [Image 9 of 11]

    138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Adam Cassidy, 138th Logistics Readiness Squadron, fuels laboratory, NCOIC, notes the amount of gas used to fuel a recently landed Tulsa F-16 Viper during training at Operation Noble Eagle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2025. Fuels remain a critical part of the upkeep of a Tulsa F-16 Viper, allowing the Vipers to have quick turnarounds to go back out to support ONE. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025
    Photo ID: 9376623
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-BX562-1454
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    oklahoma air national guard
    operation noble eagle
    fuels laboratory
    OKGuard
    national guard

