138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

138th Fighter Wing Airmen from fuel, avionics and electric come together to troubleshoot issues for a grounded Tulsa F-16 Viper during Operation Noble Eagle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 8, 2025. Maintenance during ONE is imperative to ensure mission readiness at all times, allowing for the Tulsa F-16 Vipers to be ready to go out at a minute's notice. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)