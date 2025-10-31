138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Austin Bynum, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Weapons, and Senior Airman Gary Nelson, 138th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Weapons, do damper resets on a 120 missile on a Tulsa F-16 Viper during Operation Noble Eagle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 8, 2025. ONE remains a mission essential part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s strategy to ensure air sovereignty and combat readiness, which defends and secures aerospace. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)