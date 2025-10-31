Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle [Image 6 of 11]

    138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Airman Alexander Logsdon-Jones, 138th Maintenance Squadron, Fabrication, practices hammering a rivet nut into a piece of sheet metal commonly used on a Tulsa F-16 Viper at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2025. Maintenance during ONE is imperative to ensure mission readiness at all times, allowing the Tulsa F-16 Vipers to be ready to deploy at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)

    This work, 138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

