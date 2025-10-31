138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Alexander Logsdon-Jones, 138th Maintenance Squadron, Fabrication, practices hammering a rivet nut into a piece of sheet metal commonly used on a Tulsa F-16 Viper at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2025. Maintenance during ONE is imperative to ensure mission readiness at all times, allowing the Tulsa F-16 Vipers to be ready to deploy at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)