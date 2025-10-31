138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Adam Cassidy, 138th Logistics Readiness Squadron, fuels laboratory, NCOIC, hauls a gas hose to begin refueling a recently landed Tulsa F-16 Viper during training at Operation Noble Eagle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2025. Fuels remain a critical part of the upkeep of a Tulsa F-16 Viper, allowing the Vipers to have quick turnarounds to go back out to support ONE. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)