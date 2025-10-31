Tech. Sgt. Adam Cassidy, 138th Logistics Readiness Squadron, fuels laboratory, NCOIC, hauls a gas hose to begin refueling a recently landed Tulsa F-16 Viper during training at Operation Noble Eagle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2025. Fuels remain a critical part of the upkeep of a Tulsa F-16 Viper, allowing the Vipers to have quick turnarounds to go back out to support ONE. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2025 16:38
|Photo ID:
|9376622
|VIRIN:
|250809-Z-BX562-1425
|Resolution:
|4046x2697
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.