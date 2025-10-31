Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle [Image 4 of 11]

    138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    A 138th Fighter Wing crew chief marshals a Tulsa F-16 Viper during launch routine training during Operation Noble Eagle at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 8, 2025. ONE is the tactical maintenance of Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and defending Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zones as assigned, where the Tulsa F-16 Vipers retain aerospace superiority to both support and defend. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.02.2025 16:38
    Photo ID: 9376618
    VIRIN: 250808-Z-BX562-1696
    Resolution: 3247x2319
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 138FW Supports Operation Noble Eagle [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Addison Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    oklahoma air national guard
    operation noble eagle
    OKGuard
    national guard
    F-16

