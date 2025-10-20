Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, patrol the National Mall during the Marine Corps Marathon in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The operation showcases the Guard’s continued commitment to readiness and public service in coordination with local authorities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)