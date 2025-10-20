Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, patrol the National Mall during the Marine Corps Marathon in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission highlights interagency coordination and the Guard’s role in maintaining safety during large public events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2025 20:24
|Photo ID:
|9370786
|VIRIN:
|251026-Z-YK075-1015
|Resolution:
|5333x4000
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
