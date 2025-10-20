Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, patrol the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission underscores the Guard’s support to civil authorities and commitment to a secure and resilient community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)