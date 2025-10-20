Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, patrol the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 23, 2025. The operation demonstrates the National Guard’s role in supporting law enforcement and ensuring a safe, secure environment for all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)