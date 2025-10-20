Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, patrols the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 23, 2025. The mission underscores interagency coordination and the Guard’s continued commitment to public safety in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)