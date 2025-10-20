Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, patrol the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission highlights cooperation between National Guard units and local agencies to promote resilience and readiness in the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)