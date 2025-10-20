Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, patrol the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The mission reinforces teamwork between National Guard Soldiers and law enforcement to maintain public safety during large-scale events in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)