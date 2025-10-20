Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall [Image 6 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, patrol the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. The mission reinforces teamwork between National Guard Soldiers and law enforcement to maintain public safety during large-scale events in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 10.27.2025 20:24
    Photo ID: 9370772
    VIRIN: 251026-Z-YK075-1003
    Resolution: 4973x3730
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall
    Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download