Soldiers provide a presence patrol in the National Mall

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, patrol the National Mall in support of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Oct. 26, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, working alongside the Metropolitan Police Department to maintain safety and community confidence. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber)