    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops [Image 16 of 18]

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Gaither  

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) guide U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, while conducting launch and recovery operations of the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
