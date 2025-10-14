250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushions assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, transit toward Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Normand Basque)