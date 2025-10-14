250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal

U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 transit toward Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Miles)
