Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal [Image 7 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 transit toward Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Miles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 02:25
    Photo ID: 9364883
    VIRIN: 241017-N-MH008-1276
    Resolution: 4812x3208
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C3F
    MARINES250
    NMC250CPEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download