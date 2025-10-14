250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles with Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, launch from the well deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while conducting launch and recovery operations of the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)