    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal [Image 6 of 18]

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corps amphibious forces attached to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct an amphibious assault, Oct. 17, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness – capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Normand Basque)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 02:25
    Photo ID: 9364882
    VIRIN: 251017-N-CM165-2219
    Resolution: 2852x1901
    Size: 691.28 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
