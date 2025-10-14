250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps amphibious forces attached to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct an amphibious assault, Oct. 17, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness – capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Normand Basque)