250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal

U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, transit toward Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9364880
|VIRIN:
|241017-N-MH008-1199
|Resolution:
|5568x2773
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
