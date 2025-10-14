Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal [Image 5 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361 and MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 fly past San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Miles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 02:25
    Photo ID: 9364881
    VIRIN: 241017-N-MH008-1066
    Resolution: 5234x3489
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: USS Boxer, 11th MEU Marines conduct ACV Ops
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C3F
    MARINES250
    NMC250CPEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download