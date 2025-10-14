250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration: Full Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361 and MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 fly past San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27) off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 17, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Miles)