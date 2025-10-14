Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosts a parade for the community during Fire Prevention Week at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 9, 2025. The parade was held for Fire Prevention Week to raise community awareness about fire safety, educating Airmen and their families about fire hazards and fire safety plans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)