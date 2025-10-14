Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department wave to oncoming traffic near the main gate during Fire Prevention Week at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 9, 2025. The team greeted drivers entering the base to raise awareness about Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week is an annual observance that aims to raise awareness about the importance of fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)