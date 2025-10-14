Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military children watch as members of the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Department demonstrate how to put on a fire suit during Fire Prevention Week at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 9, 2025. During this visit, children met Sparky, watched 92nd CES firefighters demonstrate how to put on a fire suit, and learned about fire safety in a fun and interactive way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)