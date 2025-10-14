Military children watch as members of the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Department demonstrate how to put on a fire suit during Fire Prevention Week at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 9, 2025. During this visit, children met Sparky, watched 92nd CES firefighters demonstrate how to put on a fire suit, and learned about fire safety in a fun and interactive way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
|10.08.2025
|10.17.2025 13:11
|9364056
|251008-F-VC982-1034
|6048x4024
|405.62 KB
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|2
|0
This work, Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.