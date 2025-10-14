Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week [Image 3 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A military child grabs a goodie bag during a Fire Prevention Week carnival at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 9, 2025. Fairchild’s Fire Department participated in various events throughout Fire Prevention Week to increase awareness about fire safety while also strengthening the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 9364055
    VIRIN: 251009-F-VC982-1137
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 533.6 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week
    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week
    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week
    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week
    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week
    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week
    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week
    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week
    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week
    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amc
    airmobilitycommand
    fireprevention
    contentcollectionweek
    community
    firefighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download