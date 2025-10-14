Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A military child grabs a goodie bag during a Fire Prevention Week carnival at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 9, 2025. Fairchild’s Fire Department participated in various events throughout Fire Prevention Week to increase awareness about fire safety while also strengthening the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)