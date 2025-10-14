Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Austin Wells, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, waves to a military child during Fire Prevention Week at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 9, 2025. During this visit, children met Sparky and watched 92nd CES firefighters demonstrate how to put on a fire suit and learned about fire safety in a fun and interactive way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)