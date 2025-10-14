Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week

Sparky the fire dog, the mascot for the National Fire Protection Association, greets children during Fire Prevention Week at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 9, 2025. During this visit, children met Sparky and watched 92nd CES firefighters demonstrate how to put on a fire suit, learning about fire safety in a fun and interactive way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
