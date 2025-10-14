Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week [Image 7 of 10]

    Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Sparky the fire dog, the mascot for the National Fire Protection Association, and Airmen assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department wave to oncoming traffic near the main gate during Fire Prevention Week at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 9, 2025. The team greeted drivers entering the base to raise awareness about Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week is an annual observance that aims to raise awareness about the importance of fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 9364059
    VIRIN: 251008-F-VC982-1037
    Resolution: 5863x3901
    Size: 448.83 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

