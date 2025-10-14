Team Fairchild holds Fire Prevention Week

Sparky the fire dog, the mascot for the National Fire Protection Association, waves to military families during a parade for Fire Prevention Week at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 9, 2025. The parade was held for Fire Prevention Week to raise community awareness about fire safety, educating Airmen and their families about fire hazards and safety plans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler)
