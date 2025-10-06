No Maintenance, No Airpower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing perform operational checks on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. These final checks highlight the teamwork and precision required to keep Strike Eagles ready for the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)