Date Taken: 10.06.2025 Date Posted: 10.07.2025 16:11 Photo ID: 9356282 VIRIN: 251006-F-SD514-1101 Resolution: 5698x3205 Size: 2.3 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, No Maintenance, No Airpower [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.