No Maintenance, No Airpower

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing taxi down the runway in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. The salute is more than a gesture; it’s a professional symbol of trust, pride, and respect between those who maintain the aircraft and those who fly it, encapsulating the teamwork that powers every mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)