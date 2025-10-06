Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Maintenance, No Airpower

    No Maintenance, No Airpower

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing taxi down the runway in an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. The salute is more than a gesture; it’s a professional symbol of trust, pride, and respect between those who maintain the aircraft and those who fly it, encapsulating the teamwork that powers every mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9356285
    VIRIN: 251006-F-SD514-1155
    Resolution: 5392x3588
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, No Maintenance, No Airpower, by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Airpower
    Mission-Ready
    Maintenance
    Airmen

