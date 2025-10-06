No Maintenance, No Airpower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jerme’ Leeper, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft armament journeyman, conducts maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. Maintenance Airmen apply their expertise and teamwork to keep the Strike Eagle ready to deliver decisive airpower worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)