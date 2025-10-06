Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No Maintenance, No Airpower [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    No Maintenance, No Airpower

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Jennings, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft armament journeyman, conducts maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. Maintenance Airmen apply their expertise and teamwork to keep the Strike Eagle ready to deliver decisive airpower worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9356264
    VIRIN: 251006-F-SD514-1034
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Maintenance, No Airpower [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    No Maintenance, No Airpower
    No Maintenance, No Airpower
    No Maintenance, No Airpower
    No Maintenance, No Airpower
    No Maintenance, No Airpower
    No Maintenance, No Airpower
    No Maintenance, No Airpower
    No Maintenance, No Airpower
    No Maintenance, No Airpower
    No Maintenance, No Airpower

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Airpower
    Mission-Ready
    Maintenance
    Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download