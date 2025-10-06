No Maintenance, No Airpower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 334th Fighter Generation Squadron takes off from the flightline at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. Each takeoff represents the seamless integration of aircrew, maintenance, and support personnel working toward the goal of producing and projecting airpower, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)