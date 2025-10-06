Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Maintenance, No Airpower

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 334th Fighter Generation Squadron takes off from the flightline at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. Each takeoff represents the seamless integration of aircrew, maintenance, and support personnel working toward the goal of producing and projecting airpower, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Maintenance, No Airpower [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

