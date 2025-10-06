No Maintenance, No Airpower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron conduct maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. The Airmen’s efforts ensure the F-15E Strike Eagle remains mission-ready to deliver air superiority anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)