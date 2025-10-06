No Maintenance, No Airpower

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Devin Fallaw, 333rd Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft armament apprentice, conducts maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2025. Maintenance teams play a vital role in sustaining sortie generation and ensuring operational success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)
