    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3 [Image 6 of 8]

    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing observe Electra’s EL-2 Ultra-Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) at Hancock Air National Guard Base, Rome, New York, Sept. 9, 2025. The aircraft contains hybrid-electric technology and can handle a 9-passenger payload. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9352966
    VIRIN: 250909-Z-FH878-1028
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 896.88 KB
    Location: US
    This work, 103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AirNationalGuard #Connecticut #NationalGuard #C130
    #EL2

