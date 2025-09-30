103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing observe Electra’s EL-2 Ultra-Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) at Hancock Air National Guard Base, Rome, New York, Sept. 9, 2025. The aircraft contains hybrid-electric technology and can handle a 9-passenger payload. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)