U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Sam Kelmelis, a flight engineer with the 103rd Operations Group, is shown adjusting the controls of a C-130 Hercules flying over New England Sept. 9, 2025. This flight was part of the Air Force Research Lab Test Event Future Flag 25-3, an exercise designed to showcase the capabilities of the C-130 along with other aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 14:19
|Photo ID:
|9352962
|VIRIN:
|250908-Z-FH878-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|694.47 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.