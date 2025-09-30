Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3 [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Sam Kelmelis, a flight engineer with the 103rd Operations Group, is shown adjusting the controls of a C-130 Hercules flying over New England Sept. 9, 2025. This flight was part of the Air Force Research Lab Test Event Future Flag 25-3, an exercise designed to showcase the capabilities of the C-130 along with other aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9352962
    VIRIN: 250908-Z-FH878-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 694.47 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3
    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3
    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3
    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3
    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3
    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3
    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3
    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AirNationalGuard #Connecticut #NationalGuard #C130

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download