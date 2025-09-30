103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Sam Kelmelis, a flight engineer with the 103rd Operations Group, is shown adjusting the controls of a C-130 Hercules flying over New England Sept. 9, 2025. This flight was part of the Air Force Research Lab Test Event Future Flag 25-3, an exercise designed to showcase the capabilities of the C-130 along with other aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)