103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

Marc Allen, CEO of Electra, speaks to a military and civilian audience at Hancock Air National Guard Base, Rome, New York, Sept. 9, 2025. Allen explained the capabilities of Electra’s new EL-2 Ultra-Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) aircraft and how it could complement the 103rd’s C-130 mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)