103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Connecticut Air National Guard leadership stand together with members from the New York Air National Guard and aerospace company Electra for a group photo at Hancock Air National Guard Base, Rome, New York, Sept. 9, 2025. The collaboration demonstrated the tactical airlift capabilities of the EL-2 Ultra-Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)