103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Taylor Stedman, a pilot with the 103rd Operations Group, flies a C-130 Hercules over New England, Sept. 9, 2025. This flight was part of Future Flag 25-3, an Air Force Research Lab Test Event that aimed to accelerate development of U.S. Air Force capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)
