Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Donn Yates, Electra, vice president of government programs, presents to a group of stakeholders at Hancock Air National Guard Base, Rome, New York Sept. 9, 2025. Yates discussed the capabilities of Electra’s new EL-2 Ultra-Short Takeoff and Landing aircraft and how they could complement those of the C-130. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 14:19
|Photo ID:
|9352965
|VIRIN:
|250909-Z-FH878-1027
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|742.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.