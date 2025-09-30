Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Donn Yates, Electra, vice president of government programs, presents to a group of stakeholders at Hancock Air National Guard Base, Rome, New York Sept. 9, 2025. Yates discussed the capabilities of Electra’s new EL-2 Ultra-Short Takeoff and Landing aircraft and how they could complement those of the C-130. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

