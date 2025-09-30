103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard MSgt. Dustin Wonoski (right) and Senior Airman Hunter Sarnelli (left), loadmasters with the 103rd Operations Group, stand at the back of a C-130 Hercules flying over New England, Sept. 9, 2025. The loadmasters conducted a training airdrop to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)