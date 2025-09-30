U.S. Air National Guard MSgt. Dustin Wonoski (right) and Senior Airman Hunter Sarnelli (left), loadmasters with the 103rd Operations Group, stand at the back of a C-130 Hercules flying over New England, Sept. 9, 2025. The loadmasters conducted a training airdrop to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 14:19
|Photo ID:
|9352963
|VIRIN:
|250908-Z-FH878-1007
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|835.83 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.