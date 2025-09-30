Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

    103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air National Guard MSgt. Dustin Wonoski (right) and Senior Airman Hunter Sarnelli (left), loadmasters with the 103rd Operations Group, stand at the back of a C-130 Hercules flying over New England, Sept. 9, 2025. The loadmasters conducted a training airdrop to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 10.03.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 9352963
    VIRIN: 250908-Z-FH878-1007
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 835.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3, by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Loadmaster
    #AirNationalGuard #Connecticut #NationalGuard #C130

