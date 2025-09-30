103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Hunter Sarnelli, a loadmaster in the 103rd Operations Group, gestures to raise the ramp of a C-130 Hercules at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, Sep. 9, 2025. Loadmasters are responsible for safe loading, unloading, and in-flight management of cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)