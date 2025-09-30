U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Hunter Sarnelli, a loadmaster in the 103rd Operations Group, gestures to raise the ramp of a C-130 Hercules at Bradley Air National Guard Base, East Granby, Connecticut, Sep. 9, 2025. Loadmasters are responsible for safe loading, unloading, and in-flight management of cargo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emme Drummond)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2025 14:19
|Photo ID:
|9352968
|VIRIN:
|250909-Z-FH878-1039
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 103rd Airlift Wing Participates in Future Flag 25-3 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.