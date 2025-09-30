MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Diana Cepeda, Gold Star Mother, shakes the hand of one of many military volunteers at the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Cepeda’s son, Marine Sgt. Aaron Cepeda, was killed in action in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, in 2005. Members of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club, SMA Leon Van Autreve Chapter, Joint Base San Antonio Fire Department, and area commands volunteered at the event. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to host the ceremony and honor the surviving families of fallen service members.