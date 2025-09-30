Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families [Image 8 of 8]

    MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Erin Perez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Diana Cepeda, Gold Star Mother, shakes the hand of one of many military volunteers at the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. Cepeda’s son, Marine Sgt. Aaron Cepeda, was killed in action in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, in 2005. Members of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club, SMA Leon Van Autreve Chapter, Joint Base San Antonio Fire Department, and area commands volunteered at the event. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to host the ceremony and honor the surviving families of fallen service members.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 22:54
    Photo ID: 9349337
    VIRIN: 250928-A-SK413-1151
    Resolution: 4741x3941
    Size: 13.98 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families [Image 8 of 8], by Erin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

