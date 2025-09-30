MEDCoE, Army Leaders, COSA honor Gold Star Mothers and Families

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A.J. Marshall, Jr., Survivor Outreach Services Coordinator, speaks to Gold Star Families, members of the U.S. Military and local civic officials, to close the Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day ceremony and luncheon on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence partnered with Survivor Outreach Services to host the ceremony and honor the surviving families of fallen service members.